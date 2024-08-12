ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin hands over medals to policemen fighting drug menace

Published - August 12, 2024 05:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with the medal-winners.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday handed over the Chief Minister’s Medal for outstanding work in eradicating drug production and illicit trafficking to five police personnel.

IPS officer and Theni Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad; Inspector P. Jagannathan, serving in Salem district; Sub-Inspector K. Rajkumar (Chennai district); Special Sub-Inspector R. Arun (Madurai district); and constable R. Durai (Ramanathapuram district) received the medals.

During an event, ‘Drug Free Tamil Nadu’, organised by the Tamil Nadu police at the University of Madras, Mr. Stalin administered a pledge against drugs to students. An official press release said that over 13,775 kg of illegal drugs were destroyed in Chengalpattu, Salem, Thanjavur and Tirunelveli on Monday.

Listing the steps being taken by the Enforcement Bureau-Crime Investigation Department, the Tamil Nadu government said that a total of 4,522 cases had been registered and 7,123 people had been arrested for various offences till June this year.

Over 11,000 kg of ganja, over 74,000 tablets and 283 kg of other drugs had been seized during this period, it said. Since August 2022, action had been taken against 154 people connected to 76 cases, and their movable and immovable properties, worth about ₹18.15 crore, had been frozen. Over 8,800 bank accounts of people connected with offences under the NDPS Act had been frozen, it said.

To create awareness against illegal drugs, events had been organised, which had reached over 8.20 lakh people as of June this year, it added.

Minister K. Ponmudy, Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal, ADGP (Law & Order) S. Davidson Devasirvatham, Chennai Police Commissioner A. Arun, ADGP (Enforcement Bureau-CID) A. Amalraj and senior officers were present.

