Stalin hands over increment orders to staff of schools and colleges under HR&CE

January 21, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday handed over pay increment orders to teaching and non-teaching staff of colleges and schools run by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

The orders were issued for 225 temporary staff and 129 non-teaching staff across 5 colleges and one school and as a token the Chief Minister handed over the orders to 24 staff, according to a statement. The orders would result in additional expenditure of ₹2.72 crore annually, it added.

They were given to staff at three colleges and one school coming under management of Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple, Sri Devi Kumari College for Women, Kanyakumari, Sri Parasakthi College for Women, Courtallam, Tirunelveli among others. HR&CE Minister P. K. Sekar Babu, Chief Secretary Irai Anbu, HR&CE Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran among others were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sekar Babu, who is also the Chairman for Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), inspected Madhavaram bus terminus. The Minister gave instructions on maintaining the terminus and upgrading facilities for the commuters and transport corporation staff, according to a release.

Anshul Mishra, Member-Secretary of CMDA, Chief Executive Officer, M. Lakshmi and other officials were present.