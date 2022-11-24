Stalin hands over incentives to sportspersons

November 24, 2022 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handed over incentives to the tune of ₹4.85 crore to 190 sportspersons who won medals in various national and international events.

Athletes T. Selva Prabhu (men’s triple jump silver) and Barath Sridhar (part of Indian mixed 4×400 relay team which won a silver medal) in the World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia, received cheques for ₹4 lakh each.

S. Mareeswaran and S. Karthi, who were part of the Indian team that secured a bronze medal in Asia Cup Hockey Championship 2022, received cheques for ₹10 lakh each, an official release said.

R. Balasubramanian, who secured two gold medals in the 200 metre and 100 metre athletics events in the International Wheelchair & Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Games in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates in 2019, received a cheque for ₹10 lakh.

A. Selvaraj, who won a gold medal in javelin event in the same venue, received a cheque for ₹5 lakh. G. Vijayasarathy, who got two bronze medals in shot put and discus throw events, received a cheque for ₹4 lakh. K. Ganesan, who secured two bronze medals in javelin and discuss throw events, received a cheque for ₹4 lakh.

The Chief Minister also handed over a cheque for ₹2 lakh to S. Manoj who won a bronze medal in shot put. S. Sivarajan received a cheque for ₹3 lakh for securing silver medal in men’s singles badminton event. Mr. Stalin also handed over incentives to 180 sportspersons who took part in the 36th National Games 2022 in Gujarat.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Siva V. Meyyanathan, Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran and senior officials were also present at the event.