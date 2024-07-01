ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin hands over incentives to sportspersons chosen for international events

Published - July 01, 2024 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Fifteen sportspersons from Tamil Nadu have been selected to participate in the Paris Olympics and Para Olympics during July-August

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development with the sportsperson at the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday handed over incentives to the tune of ₹35 lakh to five sportspersons from Tamil Nadu, who are set to take part in the international events. Fifteen sportspersons from Tamil Nadu have been selected to participate in the Paris Olympics and Para Olympics during July-August, an official release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prithviraj Tondaiman (shooting), Thulasimathi Murugesan (para badminton), Manisha Ramdas (para badminton), Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan (para badminton), and Sivarajan Solamalai (para badminton) received incentives of ₹7 lakh each.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin and Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena were among those present on the occasion.

In another event, Mr. Stalin also flagged off new buses acquired for the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation in the Secretariat campus in Chennai on Monday. A total of five buses have been acquired at a cost of ₹3 crore. Mr. Udhayanidhi, Minister for Forests K. Ramachandran, and senior officials were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US