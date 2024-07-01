Stalin hands over incentives to sportspersons chosen for international events

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday handed over incentives to the tune of ₹35 lakh to five sportspersons from Tamil Nadu, who are set to take part in the international events. Fifteen sportspersons from Tamil Nadu have been selected to participate in the Paris Olympics and Para Olympics during July-August, an official release said.

Prithviraj Tondaiman (shooting), Thulasimathi Murugesan (para badminton), Manisha Ramdas (para badminton), Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan (para badminton), and Sivarajan Solamalai (para badminton) received incentives of ₹7 lakh each.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin and Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena were among those present on the occasion.

In another event, Mr. Stalin also flagged off new buses acquired for the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation in the Secretariat campus in Chennai on Monday. A total of five buses have been acquired at a cost of ₹3 crore. Mr. Udhayanidhi, Minister for Forests K. Ramachandran, and senior officials were present.

