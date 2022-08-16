Stalin hands over incentives to medal-winning sportspersons

The Chief Minister gave a cheque for ₹1.80 crore to table tennis player A. Sharath Kamal

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday handed over incentives to sportspersons from Tamil Nadu, who excelled in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and in the Commonwealth Fencing Championship in London.

Mr. Stalin handed over a cheque for ₹1.80 crore to table tennis player A. Sharath Kamal, who won three gold medals in men's team, mixed doubles and men's singles events and a silver medal in the men's doubles event in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Chief Minister handed over a cheque for ₹1 crore to table tennis player G. Sathiyan, who won a gold medal in men's team, a silver in men's doubles and a bronze medal in men's singles events in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

He also handed over a cheque for ₹40 lakh to squash player Sauvar Ghosal, who won a bronze medal in men's singles and mixed doubles events. Mr. Stalin handed over a cheque for ₹20 lakh to squash player Dipika Pallikal, who won a bronze medal in mixed doubles event. He handed over cheque to the tune of ₹51 lakh to five coaches.

A cheque for ₹35 lakh was given to fencer C.A. Bhavani Devi, who won a gold medal in senior women’s sabre (individual category) and a bronze medal in the team event in the Commonwealth Fencing Championship, which was recently held in London. The Chief Minister also handed over a cheque of ₹5 lakh to Pranav Venkatesh, who became India 75th chess grandmaster recently.

Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Siva V. Meyyanathan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present during the event at the Secretariat.