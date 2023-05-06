Stalin hands over financial assistance to discharged prisoners

May 06, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday handed over financial assistance to persons, who were prematurely released from prisons recently.

A total of 660 convicts were prematurely released on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai.

Funds to the tune of ₹3.30 crore are to be provided to them by Tamil Nadu Discharged Prisoners Aid Society to help them become entrepreneurs and to improve their livelihood, an official release said.

Law Minister S. Regupathy, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu and senior officials were present.