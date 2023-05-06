HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin hands over financial assistance to discharged prisoners

May 06, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin gives away the financial assistance to released prisoners at a function held in Chennai on Friday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin gives away the financial assistance to released prisoners at a function held in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday handed over financial assistance to persons, who were prematurely released from prisons recently.

A total of 660 convicts were prematurely released on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai.

Funds to the tune of ₹3.30 crore are to be provided to them by Tamil Nadu Discharged Prisoners Aid Society to help them become entrepreneurs and to improve their livelihood, an official release said.

Law Minister S. Regupathy, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu and senior officials were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.