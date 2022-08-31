Stalin hands over ex-gratia, temporary allotment orders to beneficiaries

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday handed over the one-time ex-gratia and temporary allotment orders to beneficiaries in his Kolathur Assembly constituency.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday handed over the one-time ex-gratia and temporary allotment orders to beneficiaries in his Kolathur Assembly constituency, whose tenements constructed by Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) are dilapidated now and are set to be reconstructed.

A total of 84 allottees in these tenements received the enhanced one-time ex-gratia of ₹24,000 each. The 84 tenements of 280 sq.ft. each that were constructed at Raja Thottam by TNUHDB (then Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board) during 1974-75 were dilapidated now and an expert committee had recommended their demolition and re-construction, an official release said.

Under the 'Housing For All' scheme, a total of 162 tenements in a stilt-plus-nine design of 400 sq.ft. each are to be constructed in the project area at a total cost of ₹24.3 crore, it said. Each of the tenements would cost ₹15 lakh of which a sum of ₹7 lakh is to be provided as State government subsidy, ₹6.09 lakh is to be provided as State government’s infrastructure fund, while ₹1.5 lakh would be the Union government subsidy.

"The beneficiary contribution under this scheme could be paid either as a monthly payment of ₹250 for 20 years or as a one-time payment of ₹41,000," it said. Minister for MSMEs T.M. Anbarasan, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, North Chennai MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy and senior officials were also present.