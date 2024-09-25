GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stalin hands over cheques to sportspersons who won medals in Paris Paralympics

Published - September 25, 2024 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin with the medal winners in Paris Paralympics, in Chennai on Wednesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin with the medal winners in Paris Paralympics, in Chennai on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday felicitated sportspersons who secured medals in the recent Paris Paralympics 2024. He also handed over cheques to the tune of ₹5 crore to four sportspersons as incentive from the government.

While shuttler Thulasimathi, who won a silver medal in the event, received a cheque for ₹2 crore, shuttlers Nithya Sre and Manisha, who secured bronze medals, received cheques for ₹1 crore each. The Chief Minister also handed over a cheque for ₹1 crore to Mariyappan, who secured a bronze medal in men’s high jump.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, senior officials from the State government and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu were also present on the occasion in the Secretariat in Chennai.

In another event, Mr. Stalin handed over awards to the handlooms, handicrafts, textiles and khadi Department. The top three prizes in the Best Weaver-Silk Variety category went to T. Chandrasekaran, M.D. Kumaresan, and S. Pugazhenthi respectively.

T.J. Prema, D.S. Alamelu and D. Mahalakshmi won top three prizes in in the Best Weaver - Cotton Variety category respectively. These six weavers and designers received cheques to the tune of ₹20 lakh.

The top three prizes in Best Designer Award went to S. Kumaravel, D. Parthiban, M. Kamalaveni respectively. They received cheques to the tune of ₹40,000.

The top three prizes in Young Designer Awards went to K. Dharshana, N. Sankar and P.R. Harini respectively. They received cheques to the tune of ₹2.25 lakh. Minister R. Gandhi, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam and senior officials were present on the occasion.

