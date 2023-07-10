ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin hands over cheques for renovation of 2,500 temples in Adi Dravidar habitations and rural areas

July 10, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chief Minister handed over cheques for a sum of ₹50 crore for the work

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with temple authorities and priests at the Secretariat on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday handed over cheques to temple authorities and priests for renovation of 1,250 temples located in Adi Dravidar and tribal habitations and an equal number of temples in rural areas. The works are to be taken up by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

The Chief Minister handed over cheques for a sum of ₹50 crore for the work, an official release said. Every temple was being given a grant of ₹2 lakh each.

Mr. Stalin also launched the distribution of subsidy to women to help them to purchase new auto rickshaws. A subsidy of ₹1 lakh each is to be provided for a total of 500 women drivers through the Tamil Nadu Drivers and Automobile Workshop Workers Welfare Board.

He also virtually inaugurated a new building constructed at Perumbakkam in Tiruvallur district at a cost of ₹2.40 crore for the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department. Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Labour Welfare Minister C.V. Ganesan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were present during these events in the Secretariat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US