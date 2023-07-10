HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin hands over cheques for renovation of 2,500 temples in Adi Dravidar habitations and rural areas

The Chief Minister handed over cheques for a sum of ₹50 crore for the work

July 10, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with temple authorities and priests at the Secretariat on Monday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with temple authorities and priests at the Secretariat on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday handed over cheques to temple authorities and priests for renovation of 1,250 temples located in Adi Dravidar and tribal habitations and an equal number of temples in rural areas. The works are to be taken up by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

The Chief Minister handed over cheques for a sum of ₹50 crore for the work, an official release said. Every temple was being given a grant of ₹2 lakh each.

Mr. Stalin also launched the distribution of subsidy to women to help them to purchase new auto rickshaws. A subsidy of ₹1 lakh each is to be provided for a total of 500 women drivers through the Tamil Nadu Drivers and Automobile Workshop Workers Welfare Board.

He also virtually inaugurated a new building constructed at Perumbakkam in Tiruvallur district at a cost of ₹2.40 crore for the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department. Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Labour Welfare Minister C.V. Ganesan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were present during these events in the Secretariat.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.