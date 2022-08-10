Tamil Nadu

Stalin hands over cheques for ₹1 crore each to medal-winning Indian chess teams

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with the medal-winning teams.
Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 10, 2022 18:02 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 18:02 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday handed over cheques for ₹1 crore each to India's B team (Open) and A team (Women), which won the bronze medals in the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said, “I’m delighted that two teams — India B Team (Open) and India A Team (Women) — won medals in the Chess Olympiad that was held in Tamil Nadu in India. It is a matter of pride to India.”

Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Siva V. Meyyanathan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present when the Chief Minister handed over the cheques to the chess teams at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai.

Read more...