Stalin hands over cheques for ₹1 crore each to medal-winning Indian chess teams

Special Correspondent August 10, 2022 18:02 IST

Special Correspondent August 10, 2022 18:02 IST

It is a matter of pride to the country, says the Chief Minister

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with the medal-winning teams.

It is a matter of pride to the country, says the Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday handed over cheques for ₹1 crore each to India's B team (Open) and A team (Women), which won the bronze medals in the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad. In a statement, Mr. Stalin said, “I’m delighted that two teams — India B Team (Open) and India A Team (Women) — won medals in the Chess Olympiad that was held in Tamil Nadu in India. It is a matter of pride to India.” Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Siva V. Meyyanathan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present when the Chief Minister handed over the cheques to the chess teams at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai.



Our code of editorial values