Stalin hands over cheque for ₹2.50 crore for Tamil Chair in Houston; hands over award to Ennarasu Karunesan

November 15, 2022 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The cheque for 2.5 crore is for a Tamil chair at Houston University, US | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday handed over a cheque of ₹2.50 crore for the setting up of a Chair for Tamil at the Houston University in the USA, on behalf of the Tamil Development Department.

Houston Tamil Studies Chair Inc. president, Sockalingam (Sam) Kannappan and its secretary Perumal Annamalai received the cheque from the Chief Minister at the Secretariat in Chennai, an official release said.

Kappalottiya Thamizhan V.O.C. Award

Mr. Stalin also handed over the newly incorporated ‘Kappalottiya Thamizhan V.O.C. Award’ to port management expert Ennarasu Karunesan, who is known for having introduced innovations in port management and maritime infrastructure.

A native of Moovanallur Vettikadu village of Mannargudi Taluk in Tiruvarur district, Mr. Karunesan’s service to the sector over three decades facilitated the easing of port operations and saw the introduction of new technologies. He was key in upgrading the ports in Mumbai, Mundra, Chennai, Kamarajar and Kattupalli in the country, to international standards. The award includes a cheque for ₹5 lakh and a citation.

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu (also holding the portfolio of Tamil Official Language and Culture), Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.

