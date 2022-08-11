Tamil Nadu

Stalin hands over bond certificate to Bhavani Amman temple custodians

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handing over the bond certificate to temple custodians at the Secretariat on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 11, 2022 14:52 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 14:52 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handed over the bond certificate for 91.061 kg of gold belonging to Arulmigu Bhavani Amman temple in Periyapalayam to its custodians during an event at the Secretariat in Chennai on Thursday.

The value of the bonds in exchange of the gold deposited in the State Bank of India in Mumbai under Revamped Gold Deposit Scheme, 2015, is ₹46.31 crore and an interest of ₹1.04 crore annually would be available for maintenance of temples, an official release said.

Offerings of gold ornaments weighing over 130.6 kg were made to the temple. After they were categorised, the not-in-use gold ornaments were melted into pure gold, which was 91.061 kg of gold. Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, retired Supreme Court judge D. Raju and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It may be recalled that the government had decided to deposit not-in-use gold that were received as offerings from devotees would be deposited in nationalised banks and the interest would be used for for maintenance of temples. It also constituted three committees in this regard.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...