Stalin hands over awards to craftspersons, artisans

Published - July 17, 2024 12:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday handed over various awards to craftpersons and artisans, who have excelled in their respective fields. He handed over ‘Living Craft Treasure’ awards to eight best craftpersons and handed over Poompuhar State Awards to 10 best artisans.

N. Balakrishnan, K.P. Umapathi, S. Rajagopal, N. Mani Achari, C. Muthusamy Achari, S. Govindharaj, B. Sulaikan Beevi and S. Thangajothi received the ‘Living Craft Treasure’ awards for 2022-23 from the CM, an official release said.

The ‘Living Craft Treasure Award’ honours craftspersons of eminence, who are over 65 years or age. The award carries a cheque for ₹1 lakh, a thamirapattiram, an eight gram gold medal and a certificate.

The CM handed over the Poompuhar State Awards to C. Ravi, S. Nagalakshmi, M. Rajappa, M. Murugesan, R. Loganathan, N. Poovammal, B. Varadhan, M. Rajarathinam, R. Sakthivel and S. Lilly Mary for 2022-23.

The Poompuhar State Awards are given to 10 best artisans in the field who have contributed to the development of the crafts of Tamil Nadu every year. It carries a cash prize of ₹50,000, a four gram gold medal, a tamirapathiram and a certificate.

Minister T.M. Anbarasan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were present on the occasion. In another event, the CM virtually unveiled new buildings constructed for the Higher Education Department in various locations across the State.

These buildings have been constructed in Coimbatore, Namakkal, Pudukkottai and Tiruchi districts at a total cost of ₹52.75 crore. Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy and senior officials were present on the occasion int he Secretariat in Chennai.

