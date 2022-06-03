Stalin hands over awards to Aaroor Das, I. Shanmuganathan

Special Correspondent June 03, 2022 17:18 IST

The Chief Minister also hands over orders for allotment of houses in Tamil Nadu Housing Board tenements to six writers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handed over the Kalaignar Kalaithurai Vithagar Award to veteran screenwriter Aaroor Das at his residence in T. Nagar and the Kalaignar Ezhuthukol Award to senior journalist I. Shanmuganathan at the Secretariat on Friday, the birth anniversary of late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi. The Kalaignar Kalaithurai Vithagar Award, which honours a senior artiste in Tamil cinema, carries a cash prize of ₹10 lakh and a citation. The Kalaignar Ezhuthukol Award, given by the Department of Information and Public Relations to journalists who have worked towards social development and uplift of the marginalised sections, carries a cash prize of ₹5 lakh and a citation, an official release said. Mr. Aaroor Das has had a rich experience of over 60 years in Tamil cinema, while Mr. Shanmuganathan has been a journalist for over 70 years, starting his career with Dina Thanthi in 1953. At another event, the Chief Minister handed over orders for allotment of houses in Tamil Nadu Housing Board tenements under the ‘Kanavu Illam’ scheme to six writers: N. Jagadeesan alias Erode Tamilanban; S. Jagannathan alias Kavignar Puviyarasu; E. Sundaramoorthy; P. Manickavasagam alias Poomani; K. Mohanarasu; and V. Annamalai alias Imayam. Minister for Information M.P. Saminathan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.



