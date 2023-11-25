Stalin hands over assistance to wards of priests for higher education

November 25, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday handed over assistance to aid the higher education of children of priests (performing one-time pooja event once a day) in temples under the control of the the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

The aid is expected to help 400 students annually, who are children of priests performing ‘Oru Kaala Pooja’ in temples. The aid will cover either the college fees or an assistance of ₹10,000, whichever was less, an official release said.

The aid is applicable for pursuing arts and science, engineering, medicine, law, among other programmes in government and private colleges.

The CM also distributed enhanced monthly stipend to students pursuing training in Archagar Training Schools. While the enhanced monthly stipend for full-time students would be ₹4,000, it would be ₹2,000 for part-time students, it said. The enhancement in stipdend is expected to benefit over 290 students.

Mr. Stalin also handed over enhanced assistance of ₹8 crore for the maintenance of temples in Kanniyakumari district on behalf of the HR&CE Department. Minister for HR & CE P.K. Sekarbabu and senior officials were present during these events in the Secretariat.

Earlier in the day, in another event, Mr. Stalin presided over the wedding of 1,100 couples held in Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar Karpagambal wedding hall in Mylapore in Chennai. The weddings were being facilitated by temples under the control of the the HR&CE Department, an official release said.