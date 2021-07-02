Stalin hands over assistance to Thyagaraja Bhagavathar’s kin

The TN CM came to know that the grandson of the legendary Tamil actor was living in penury, and decided to extend assistance, a press release said

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday handed over cash assistance and subsidised housing facilities to a relative of legendary Tamil film actor and Carnatic singer M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, who was living in penury.

The Chief Minister came to know that Mr. Sairam, the grandson of the late Bhagavathar, and his family, did not have a house to live in and decided to extend support, an official release said.

Mr. Stalin ordered the granting of cash assistance of ₹5 lakh and also a house allocation for rent from the Tamil Nadu Housing Board to Mr. Sairam, the release said.