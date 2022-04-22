Stalin hands over assistance to Thirukkural twins

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday handed over two cheques for ₹1 lakh each to the twin sisters from Theni district who won awards for reciting verses from Thirukkural, Tholkappiyam, Thiruppavai and Thiruvempavai.

Senthamil Shalini and Muthamizh Samini, both students of Class VIII in a government school at Maravapatti in Theni district, recited all 1,330 couplets from Thirukkural at a district-level event and won a cheque for ₹10,000 in 2019. They also recited all 1,610 sutras of Tholkappiyam over 12 hours and won the Ulaga Tholkappiya Thoothar award earlier this month.

The cheques for ₹1 lakh each were handed over to the twins as an incentive on behalf of the School Education Department, after considering their family background, an official release said. Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and senior officials were present on the occasion.