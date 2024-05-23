Stalin hands over admission order for B. Sc (Anesthesia) Course to Sri Lankan Tamil

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday handed over the admission letter for B. Sc (Anesthesia) course to Sharinachrist, a student residing at rehabilitation camp for Sri Lankan Tamils at Thekkatur panchayat in Pudukottai district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharinachrist’s mother Maria Christian had written to the Chief Minister seeking assistance to enable her daughter to join the course, an official release said.

After consideration, Mr. Stalin issued an order to Sharinachrist to pursue B. Sc. (Anesthesia) course at Karpaga Vinayaga Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Center.

At his camp office, Mr. Stalin presented the admission letter to Sharinachrist. Law Minister S. Regupathy and members of Sharinachrist’s family were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.