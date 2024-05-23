ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin hands over admission order for B. Sc (Anesthesia) Course to Sri Lankan Tamil

Published - May 23, 2024 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday handed over the admission letter for B. Sc (Anesthesia) course to Sharinachrist, a student residing at rehabilitation camp for Sri Lankan Tamils at Thekkatur panchayat in Pudukottai district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharinachrist’s mother Maria Christian had written to the Chief Minister seeking assistance to enable her daughter to join the course, an official release said.

After consideration, Mr. Stalin issued an order to Sharinachrist to pursue B. Sc. (Anesthesia) course at Karpaga Vinayaga Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Center.

At his camp office, Mr. Stalin presented the admission letter to Sharinachrist. Law Minister S. Regupathy and members of Sharinachrist’s family were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US