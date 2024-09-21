ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin hails late Sir John Marshall for discovery of Indus Valley civilisation

Published - September 21, 2024 03:57 am IST - CHENNAI

The Chief Minister said that his government has already announced that the centenary of this historic discovery would be marked by an international conference and the installation of a life-size statue of Sir John Marshall in Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday hailed late English archaeologist Sir John Marshall over the discovery of the Indus Valley Civilization.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said recalled that it was exactly 100 years ago, on 20th September 1924, the late archaeologist announced the discovery of the Indus Valley Civilisation, “reshaping the history of the Indian subcontinent”.

Mr. Stalin further said: “I look back with gratitude and say, “Thank you, John Marshall.” By taking right cognisance of the material culture of the #IVC, he linked it to the #DravidianStock.”

The Chief Minister said that his government has already announced that the centenary of this historic discovery would be marked by an international conference and the installation of a life-size statue of Sir John Marshall in Tamil Nadu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US