Stalin hails late Sir John Marshall for discovery of Indus Valley civilisation

The Chief Minister said that his government has already announced that the centenary of this historic discovery would be marked by an international conference and the installation of a life-size statue of Sir John Marshall in Tamil Nadu

Published - September 21, 2024 03:57 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
M.K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday hailed late English archaeologist Sir John Marshall over the discovery of the Indus Valley Civilization.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said recalled that it was exactly 100 years ago, on 20th September 1924, the late archaeologist announced the discovery of the Indus Valley Civilisation, “reshaping the history of the Indian subcontinent”.

Mr. Stalin further said: “I look back with gratitude and say, “Thank you, John Marshall.” By taking right cognisance of the material culture of the #IVC, he linked it to the #DravidianStock.”

The Chief Minister said that his government has already announced that the centenary of this historic discovery would be marked by an international conference and the installation of a life-size statue of Sir John Marshall in Tamil Nadu.

