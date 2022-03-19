Stalin hails ‘golden’ Budget

‘It is also a futuristic policy document for the welfare of Tamil Nadu’

‘It is also a futuristic policy document for the welfare of Tamil Nadu’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the Budget presented by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan had the kindness of a mother, the concern of a teacher, the sharpness of a mentor and the love for humanity of a social reformer.

“This Budget is one that has to be imprinted in golden words in the history of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil Nadu Finance Department. Beyond being a Budget document, this also acts as a futuristic policy document for the welfare of Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Stalin said.

The DMK government was one that will not give excuses to not do its duty but was one that had proved its mettle by fulfilling its promises in its 10-month rule. He said despite taking over at a time when the financial position of the State was under stress, the DMK government has undertaken constructive work for the people without bothering about the bad experiences in the past.

Later in the evening, he held a meeting with DMK legislators at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam where Mr. Thiaga Rajan explained the Budget to the MLAs. Mr. Stalin advised the MLAs on how to carry out their duties in the Assembly.