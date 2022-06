Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

June 02, 2022 14:33 IST

M.K. Stalin calls her his ‘beloved sister’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday extended his birthday greetings to Telangana Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin extended his heart-felt birthday greetings to Ms. Soundararajan, who, he said, was always his “beloved sister”.