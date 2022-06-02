Tamil Nadu Chief Minister greets Governor Tamilisai on her birthday
M.K. Stalin calls her his ‘beloved sister’
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday extended his birthday greetings to Telangana Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan.
In a social media post, Mr. Stalin extended his heart-felt birthday greetings to Ms. Soundararajan, who, he said, was always his “beloved sister”.
