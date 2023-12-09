Stalin greets Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

December 09, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Chennai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday greeted Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on her birthday. In his message, he said Ms. Gandhi was an exemplar of devotion to public life.

“Wishing her a long life filled with good health. May her profound vision and wealth of experience continue to be a guiding light in our united endeavour to save INDIA from autocratic forces,” he said.

Relief materials distributed

On the occasion of Sonia Gandhi’s 77th birthday, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee SC wing distributed relief materials to the flood-affected people at Sathyamurthy Bhavan (TNCC headquarters) on Saturday. TNCC SC unit head M.P. Ranjan Kumar, Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani, DMK MP Kanimozhi, Rajesh Lilothia, chairman of the All India Congress Committee SC department were present. Eom

