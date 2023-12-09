HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin greets Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

December 09, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday greeted Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on her birthday. In his message, he said Ms. Gandhi was an exemplar of devotion to public life.

“Wishing her a long life filled with good health. May her profound vision and wealth of experience continue to be a guiding light in our united endeavour to save INDIA from autocratic forces,” he said.

Relief materials distributed

On the occasion of Sonia Gandhi’s 77th birthday, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee SC wing distributed relief materials to the flood-affected people at Sathyamurthy Bhavan (TNCC headquarters) on Saturday. TNCC SC unit head M.P. Ranjan Kumar, Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani, DMK MP Kanimozhi, Rajesh Lilothia, chairman of the All India Congress Committee SC department were present. Eom

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.