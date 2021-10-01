Stalin greets President on his birthday

CHENNAI

01 October 2021 13:08 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday extended his birthday greetings to President Ram Nath Kovind. “Heartiest birthday greetings to Hon'ble President of India,” the CM tweeted.

“Wish you lead a long life with good health. The love and warmth you showed during the centenary celebrations of TN legislature and our leader Kalaignar's portrait unveiling will stay in my heart forever,” Mr. Stalin said in his greetings.

