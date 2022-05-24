Stalin greets Pinarayi Vijayan on his birthday
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday extended his birthday greetings to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan.
In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “Happy birthday to my dear comrade and Hon’ble Chief Minister of Kerala Thiru. Pinarayi Vijayan. Wishing you more power to keep Kerala fortified against the divisive forces and show the might of the States in the unity of the nation.”
