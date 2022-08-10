Stalin greets Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav

August 10, 2022 22:25 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday extended his greetings to Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, who have taken oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, of Bihar. In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: "Heartiest wishes to Thiru Nitish Kumar and my brother Thiru Tejashwi Yadav on taking oath as the CM & Dy CM of Bihar respectively. The return of the Grand Alliance in Bihar is a timely effort in the unity of secular and democratic forces of the country."