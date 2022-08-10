Stalin greets Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday extended his greetings to Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, who have taken oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, of Bihar. In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: "Heartiest wishes to Thiru Nitish Kumar and my brother Thiru Tejashwi Yadav on taking oath as the CM & Dy CM of Bihar respectively. The return of the Grand Alliance in Bihar is a timely effort in the unity of secular and democratic forces of the country."
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.