Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday extended his birthday greetings to his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said, “Birthday Greetings to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha Thiru Naveen Patnaik. Your deft handling of natural disasters, promotion of sports and nurturing young sporting talents have been applauded by all. May you have a long and healthy life to work for Odisha’s betterment.”