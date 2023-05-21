ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin greets Karnataka CM and Deputy CM

May 21, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday congratulated his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, both of whom were sworn in on Saturday.

“I sincerely believe that the secular duo will take the state of Karnataka to newer heights with their able administration. The dawn heralded in the South should spread to the rest of India and today’s swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru is a bellwether of such change,” tweeted Mr. Stalin, who attended the swearing-in in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US