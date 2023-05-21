Stalin greets Karnataka CM and Deputy CM

May 21, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - Chennai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday congratulated his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, both of whom were sworn in on Saturday.

“I sincerely believe that the secular duo will take the state of Karnataka to newer heights with their able administration. The dawn heralded in the South should spread to the rest of India and today’s swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru is a bellwether of such change,” tweeted Mr. Stalin, who attended the swearing-in in Bengaluru.