Tamil NaduCHENNAI 08 August 2020 16:34 IST
Comments
Stalin greets Anna’s great-granddaughter for clearing civil services exam
Updated: 08 August 2020 16:34 IST
Be a guiding force for India’s unity like Anna, DMK leader tells Prithika Rani
DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday greeted Prithika Rani, great-granddaughter of C.N. Annaduarai, over phone for clearing the civil services examination.
He sent a letter wishing Rani to reach even greater heights and be a guiding force for India’s unity like Anna, according to a statement.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...