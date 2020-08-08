Stalin greets Anna’s great-granddaughter for clearing civil services exam

CHENNAI

08 August 2020

Be a guiding force for India’s unity like Anna, DMK leader tells Prithika Rani

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday greeted Prithika Rani, great-granddaughter of C.N. Annaduarai, over phone for clearing the civil services examination.

He sent a letter wishing Rani to reach even greater heights and be a guiding force for India’s unity like Anna, according to a statement.

