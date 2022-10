Stalin extends birthday greetings to Anbumani

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday extended his birthday greetings to PMK president and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss. In a social media post, Mr. Stalin called Mr. Anbumani his “beloved brother” and wished him to continue with his journey in the path of social justice for the welfare of the proletariat. ADVERTISEMENT

