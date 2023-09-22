T.N. govt. grants ₹10 lakh to airlift ailing child from Türkiye to Chennai

September 22, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government headed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has granted ₹10 lakh to airlift an ailing two-year old child from Türkiye on an air ambulance to Chennai.

According to an official release, the child and her father Manoj, a Kancheepuram native, were on their way to Chennai from San Francisco on September 7 when the daughter fell ill en route. After their flight made an emergency landing in Istanbul, she was admitted to the ICU. Since her father could not afford her treatment and she had respiration issues, it was advised that she be airlifted to Chennai.

On a request from the child’s parents to the Chief Minister, officials were instructed to facilitate her airlift to Chennai, the release added. Steps are being taken by the Non Resident Tamils Welfare Board for this.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.