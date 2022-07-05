Stalin goes down memory lane during Presidency College’s 182nd convocation

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin presenting certificate to a meritorious candidate of Presidency College on Tuesday. (From left) M. Eswaramoorthy, Director of Collegiate Education, Dayanidhi Maran, MP., K. Ponmudi, Higher Education Minister, Udayanidhi Stalin, Chepauk MLA, D. Karthikeyan, Secretary, Higher Education and R. Ravanan, Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education look on. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

July 05, 2022 15:33 IST

Chief Minister announces a new auditorium and hostel for the college

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday announced that an auditorium with a capacity of 2,000 seats and a hostel for physically challenged students would be constructed in Presidency College in Chennai.

At the 182nd convocation of the college, he appealed to Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran and Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, who were present at the function, to contribute to the construction of the auditorium from their constituency development funds. The auditorium will be named after former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Chief Minister sharing a moment with his son and Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Mr. Stalin said Presidency College had the distinction of offering exclusive degree programmes for students who had visual, hearing and speech impairments. The courses were started during the DMK rule in 2007. While more than 300 students from across the State were studying in these courses, there was a need for a separate hostel for them within the college premises.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reminiscing his student days in Presidency College where he enrolled for bachelor’s programme in political science in June, 1972, Mr. Stalin said he could not fully immerse himself in studies as he was actively participating in politics. He had to be brought from prison, accompanied by the police, to write an exam during Emergency.

He told the students that though he had become the Chief Minister now, his experience during college days should not be taken as a model. Stating that education was the asset that cannot be stolen from anyone, he urged the students to focus on their studies. He highlighted various measures being taken by the State government to improve opportunities for students in education and employment.

R. Raman, Principal, Presidency College, thanked the Chief Minister for proactively announcing new infrastructure projects without the college making any specific requests.

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi, Mr. Maran, and Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin spoke at the function. Seventy-eight rank holders and medal winners received their degrees from the Chief Minister. A total of 3,210 graduands received their degrees.