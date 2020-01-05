Stalin goes back to school for reunion

Friday and Saturday proved memorable for DMK president M.K. Stalin who, despite his busy schedule, visited his alma mater, the Madras Christian College School at Chetpet, to take part in a reunion.

“It is an unforgettable day. We reminisced about the classes in which we studied, the teachers who whacked us, the days when we cut classes, the stationery shops from where we bought pencils and the places where we played,” Mr. Stalin said after spending time with batchmates who had come together after 50 years.

Mr. Stalin had joined the school, where his brother M.K. Alagiri and half-brother M.K. Muthu also studied, in Class VI. Trade unionist and former Chennai Mayor R. Kuchelar had secured admission for him.

“I had visited this place even when I was the Mayor of Chennai. Now, I am the leader of the Opposition. I will tell you later about my future visits,” Mr. Stalin said.

On Friday, Mr. Stalin sat in the classrooms where he used to study. He spent time with his teachers and classmates. “The room now hosts kindergarten classes. The headmaster showed as around. Other places remain the same,” he said.

Social studies teacher

Mr. Stalin’s social studies teacher Lakshmi Narayanan, a nonagenarian who had come all the way from Salem, was seen fondly patting Mr. Stalin.

“Everyone greeted me for the DMK’s victory in the rural local body elections,” Mr. Stalin said, adding that the experience had been unforgettable.