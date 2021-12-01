Tamil Nadu

Stalin gives relief to kin of soldiers

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Tuesday presented a cheque for ₹20 lakh each to the widows of three Indian Army soldiers from Tamil Nadu who were killed in action. Mr. Stalin presented the cheques to the widows of K. Ekambaram of Kancheepuram district, K. Karuppasami of Thoothukudi district and P. Palani Kumar of Theni district, from the Kargil Defence Personnel Relief Fund.

He also presented a certificate of appreciation to Captain S. Kubera Gandhiraj from Tiruvannamalai district who was the first Army person from Tamil Nadu to be a part of the Indian Army ice skating team that traversed from Ladakh-Karakoram to Malari in Uttarakhand.


