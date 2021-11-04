Stalin gives incentive to medical workers

₹196.91 cr. allotted to 1,05,168 workers

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday launched the distribution of a special cash incentive to government and contract medical workers who helped control the spread of COVID-19 during April, May and June this year.

According to an order that the government issued in October, a total of ₹196.91 crore will be granted to 24,908 medical officers, 26,615 nurses, 6,791 health inspectors, 8,658 village health nurses, 6,083 laboratory technicians and 32,113 others.

Of the 1,05,168 workers, 34,396 are from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine; 13,371 from the Medical and Rural Health Services; 49,908 are from the Directorate of Medical Education; 270 from the Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy; 962 from the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (ESIC Project); and 6,261 from the Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Program.

Vaccination review

Mr. Stalin took part in a videoconference of all Chief Ministers, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to review the COVID-19 vaccination being undertaken across the country. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Officer on Special Duty in the Health Department P. Senthil Kumar, Tiruvallur Collector Alby John Varghese and Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T.S. Selvavinayagam also took part.