Stalin fulfils desire of eight-year-old boy to witness flag hoisting 

August 15, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The wish of an eight-year-old boy, P. Lidarsan, from Sadayanendhal in Ramanathapuram district was fulfilled on Tuesday as he witnessed the Chief Minister hoisting the national flag at the Fort St. George here.

The Class III student and his classmates in the Panchayat Union Primary School at Pappanam, Kamudhi Taluk, had written letters to the Chief Minister, expressing their wish to witness the flag hoisting ceremony on the Independence Day.

Lidarsan’s letter was brought to the attention of officials in the Chief Minister’s office. The boy was accompanied by his mother to Chennai, on his first-ever visit to the city. Accommodation for them was arranged at the State guest house.

Seated in the same enclave as MPs, MLAs and journalists, Lidarsan witnessed the Independence Day parade. He also visited the Marina beach and other public places the day before. His mother Anandhavalli thanked Mr. Stalin for the gesture.

