ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin fulfils desire of eight-year-old boy to witness flag hoisting 

August 15, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The wish of an eight-year-old boy, P. Lidarsan, from Sadayanendhal in Ramanathapuram district was fulfilled on Tuesday as he witnessed the Chief Minister hoisting the national flag at the Fort St. George here.

The Class III student and his classmates in the Panchayat Union Primary School at Pappanam, Kamudhi Taluk, had written letters to the Chief Minister, expressing their wish to witness the flag hoisting ceremony on the Independence Day.

Lidarsan’s letter was brought to the attention of officials in the Chief Minister’s office. The boy was accompanied by his mother to Chennai, on his first-ever visit to the city. Accommodation for them was arranged at the State guest house.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Seated in the same enclave as MPs, MLAs and journalists, Lidarsan witnessed the Independence Day parade. He also visited the Marina beach and other public places the day before. His mother Anandhavalli thanked Mr. Stalin for the gesture.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US