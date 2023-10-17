ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin for stern action against police personnel over circulation of banned drugs

October 17, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chief Minister has instructed the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary to review the steps being taken over efforts to check the menace of banned drugs

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at a meeting in Maraimalai Nagar to review the law and order situation in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has instructed the Director-General of Police to initiate stern action against police personnel, in case ganja and other banned drugs were found to be in circulation in their jurisdiction.

“No compromise whatsoever is acceptable over this,” Mr. Stalin said, while chairing a meeting held at State Institute Of Rural Development at Maraimalai Nagar, where he reviewed the law and order situation in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts.

Though there was an allegation that circulation of banned drugs in shops near educational institutions was not possible without the knowledge of the police personnel, Mr. Stalin said: “Though I do not believe it, I request senior officers to monitor it thoroughly.”

The Chief Minister also instructed Chief Secretary and Home Secretary to review the steps being taken over efforts to check the menace of banned drugs. “I’m elaborating on this because drugs have turned out to centre point in various incidents. It has been the stimulant in a majority of offences.”

Since the industrial growth in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts was high, they were prone to various offences, he pointed out and instructed police officers to remain vigilant. Mr. Stalin also called upon officers to explore new approaches and employ technology in policing and also to create awareness on road safety.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Home Secretary P. Amudha, Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal, ADGP (Law and Order) A. Arun were also present.

INSPECTION

Earlier in the day, Mr. Stalin visited the office of the Block Development Officer at Kattankulathur and reviewed the ongoing works in the area.

He also interacted with the general public and received their petitions. He instructed officials to ensure quality lunch for school students and quality roads for supply of drinking water to people in the area.

Minister for MSMEs T.M. Anbarasan, legislator Varalakshmi Madhusudhanan and senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister.

