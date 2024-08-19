Stalin flags reduction in fund allocation for railway projects in Tamil Nadu; urges Vaishnaw to sanction adequate funds

Disappointed over the reported reduction in allocation of funds for Southern Railways in the regular Railway Budget 2024-2025, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has requested the Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for adequate funds for projects in the State.

Pointing out the “significant reduction” in allocation of funds for Southern Railways in 2024-2025 and the resultant impact on the implementation of projects in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Stalin expressed his “disappointment” over the much lesser allocation when compared to the allocations in the interim budget of the same year.

While the allocation for 11 new lines in the interim budget was ₹976.1 crore, it was reduced to ₹301.3 crore in the regular budget, he pointed out. The allocation for doubling of 15 lines was ₹2,214.4 crore in the interim budget allocation and it was eventually reduced to ₹1,928.8 crore, Mr. Stalin said.

“The drastic reduction in allocation of funds by ₹674.8 crores for new line projects will severely affect the progress of many important ongoing projects in Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Stalin contended. The reduction in allocation for doubling projects by ₹285.64 crores would definitely slow down the much-needed doubling projects in the State.

Mr. Stalin further highlighted important issues pending with the Southern Railway for Chennai and its surrounding areas, including works relating to Kilambakkam bus terminus, EMU services and the MRTS lines, which he contended needed to be expedited without any further delay.

“I urge you to ensure the allocation of adequate funds earmarked for new lines, doubling and customer amenities projects in Tamil Nadu. I reiterate that these vital projects should not be delayed further due to shortage of funds. I look forward to your personal intervention in this regard,” Mr. Stalin said.

The projects for new lines Mr. Stalin mentioned in his letter, included Tindivanam - Gingee – Tiruvannamalai, Tindivanam – Nagari, Attipattu -Puttur, Erode – Palani, Chennai- Cuddalore -Mahabalipuram, Madurai-Tuticorin via Aruppukkottai, Sriperumbudur - Guduvanchery with spur to Irunkattukottai –Avadi - Sriperambudur.

The doubling works the CM mentioned were: Villupuram-Dindigul, Tiruvallur-Arakkonam 4th Lane, Omalur-Mettur Dam doubling with electrification, Thiruvananthapuram -Kanniyakumari, Madurai-Maniyachi-Thoothukudi, Maniyachi-Nagercoil, Salem-Magnasite junction – Omalur, Katpadi-Villupuram, Salem-Karur-Dindigul, Erode-Karur, Chennai Beach- Chennai Egmore and the third- and fourth-line connectivity to Road 1 & 2 of Arakkonam Yard.

Some of the railway projects in and around Chennai the CM highlighted in his letter, included the restoration of MRTS line/services to Beach station, handing over process of MRTS line to Government of Tamil Nadu duly obtaining approval from Railway Board, among others.

Speedy completion of DPR/FLS study for 4th Line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu, early introduction of Air-conditioned EMU services in Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu sector, expediting Railway Board approval for integrated ticketing, increasing Sub-Urban services in Chennai Division. A copy of the CM’s undated letter was shared with the media.