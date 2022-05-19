Stalin flags off relief materials to Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin flags off a vessel carrying essential supplies to the economic crisis-hit Sri Lanka from Chennai Port on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday flagged off relief materials on board a ship to crisis-hit Sri Lanka. A total of 9,000 tonnes of rice, 200 tonnes of Aavin milk powder and 24 tonnes of essential medicines were sent.

This was the first tranche of relief materials to Sri Lanka at a cost of Rs. 45 crore, an official release said. D. Venkateshwaran, Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka and State Ministers took part in the event.