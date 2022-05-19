Stalin flags off relief materials to Sri Lanka
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday flagged off relief materials on board a ship to crisis-hit Sri Lanka. A total of 9,000 tonnes of rice, 200 tonnes of Aavin milk powder and 24 tonnes of essential medicines were sent.
This was the first tranche of relief materials to Sri Lanka at a cost of Rs. 45 crore, an official release said. D. Venkateshwaran, Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka and State Ministers took part in the event.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.