Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday flagged-off new vehicles for the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. Seventy-seven vehicles were flagged-off in the first phase, a release said. Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, and senior officials were present.

