Stalin flags off electric 3-wheelers

TI Clean Mobility Pvt. Ltd. has come out with 'Montra'

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 29, 2022 21:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday flagged off an electric three-wheeler, made under the brand name 'Montra', by TI Clean Mobility Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Murugappa Group.

At an event on the Secretariat campus, he flagged off the e-vehicles in the presence of Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy, Minister for Agriculture M.R.K. Panneerselvam and senior officials.

In July last year, the TI Group signed a memorandum of undertaking with Guidance, a government agency promoting investment, to set up a facility to produce electric three-wheelers at Ambattur on an investment of ₹140 crore, an official release said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app