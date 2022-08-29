Tamil Nadu

Stalin flags off electric 3-wheelers

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday flagged off an electric three-wheeler, made under the brand name 'Montra', by TI Clean Mobility Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Murugappa Group.

At an event on the Secretariat campus, he flagged off the e-vehicles in the presence of Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy, Minister for Agriculture M.R.K. Panneerselvam and senior officials.

In July last year, the TI Group signed a memorandum of undertaking with Guidance, a government agency promoting investment, to set up a facility to produce electric three-wheelers at Ambattur on an investment of ₹140 crore, an official release said.


