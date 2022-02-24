Stalin felicitates schoolboy who appealed against hate

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on February 24, 2022 felicitated Abdul Kalam, whose comments on hate went viral on social media. Photo: Special Arrangement

February 24, 2022 21:12 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday felicitated a schoolboy A. Abdul Kalam, whose comments to a media channel on how not to hate anybody, went viral on the social media recently.

“I was moved watching Abdul Kalam’s speech in a video on how not to hate others but be affectionate towards them. I called him in person to congratulate him. His parents and teachers, who taught him love and humanity and not caste and religious divisions, are to be lauded too,” Mr. Stalin said in a social media post.

Nine children feted

Mr. Stalin felicitated Class III student V. Varun Sriram, who entered the Guinness World Records for identifying the names of authors of 42 books within a minute.

The Chief Minister felicitated eight other students, who had played roles in two TV programmes in a private channel. While Dvashika, Ilanthamizh, Udhay Priyan, Alam acted in a drama tiled Periyar, Sathvik, Tharika Lakshmi, Sriram and Samiksha acted in a drama Kuravan Kurathi, an official release said.