November 15, 2022 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday felicitated Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and senior officials in the Finance Department over Tamil Nadu receiving the ‘Reformist State’ award during the 4 th TIOL National Taxation Awards 2022 ceremony held in Delhi last week. Finance Secretary N. Muruganandam, Finance (Expenditure) Secretary V. Arun Roy, Special Secretary Reeta Harish Thakkar and other officials were also present.